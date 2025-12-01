Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Interparfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,701,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interparfums by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Interparfums in the first quarter worth $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.32. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Interparfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lowered shares of Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Interparfums in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

