Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,300 iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 147,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EWC stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.