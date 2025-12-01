CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,942 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $40.19 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

