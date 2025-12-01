Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 4,303 American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $204,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 74.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD opened at $55.13 on Monday. American Woodmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.44). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $394.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

