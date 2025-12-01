CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. $HRTG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 285,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,078.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 128,927 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 598,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,932.52. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 499,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604,021.22. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,284,609. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:HRTG opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $212.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

