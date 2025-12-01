Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Holdings Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 24,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,456,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%

DLR opened at $160.25 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

