7,667 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% in the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PECO opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.97%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.