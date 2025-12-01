Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. $MFG

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,919 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 166.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MFG opened at $7.10 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.