CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF $BTF

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTF. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 345.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BTF opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

