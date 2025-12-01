Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,263,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veracyte by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,321,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,878,000 after buying an additional 1,082,064 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167,604 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,003,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 70.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 342,038 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,149.64. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,478. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 98,549 shares of company stock worth $4,109,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $47.34 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

