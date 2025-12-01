CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $360,000 Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Twilio by 13.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,128 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $129.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.