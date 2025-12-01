Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $318,000 in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NVR by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in NVR by 9,358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NVR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVR Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NVR opened at $7,507.29 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,280.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,558.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,631.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $130.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
