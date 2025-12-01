6,902 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF $GNMA Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,921,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 38,368.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 757,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

GNMA stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

