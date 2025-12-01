Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $224.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.30. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $240.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

