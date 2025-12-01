Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 20,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of KRC opened at $42.89 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 79.70%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

