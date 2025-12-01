Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $387,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,915,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 44,102 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 141,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

