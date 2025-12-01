27,000 Shares in FinWise Bancorp $FINW Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $805,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter worth $104,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 137,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 186.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FinWise Bancorp news, Director Howard I. Reynolds bought 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $43,528.15. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,089.75. This trade represents a 6.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Keil sold 1,500 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $29,220.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,217.44. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ FINW opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.82.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.13%.The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 24th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

