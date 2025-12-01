Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in MBX Biosciences, Inc. $MBX

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,537 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MBX Biosciences were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 63.7% in the second quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 171,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,219,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,949,920. The trade was a 14.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Hoerter acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 706,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,788 in the last quarter.

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBX opened at $34.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.71. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

MBX Biosciences Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

