Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 53,484 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at about $6,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $742,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,970. This trade represents a 22.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,212 shares of company stock worth $3,540,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

