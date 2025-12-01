Brokerages Set Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Target Price at $62.33

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.3333.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. Zacks Research lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of WOR stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres purchased 10,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,995.80. This represents a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the first quarter worth $4,082,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

