Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,888.70. This represents a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

