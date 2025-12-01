Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.8750.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 104.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Alliant Energy by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

