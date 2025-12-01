Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.3333.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

NYSE AMTM opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Amentum has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the first quarter valued at about $5,238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amentum by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after buying an additional 213,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amentum by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 107,697 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Amentum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

