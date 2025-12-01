Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

