Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $58.33

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.3333.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Synovus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,901.68. This trade represents a 22.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 664.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,817.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

