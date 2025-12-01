Analyzing SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SCI Engineered Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 2 1 0 2.00 SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SCI Engineered Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -13.93% -0.83% -0.66% SCI Engineered Materials 9.13% 11.23% 9.05%

Risk and Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and SCI Engineered Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $696.78 million 0.87 -$96.98 million ($3.25) -6.24 SCI Engineered Materials $22.87 million 0.95 $1.86 million $0.35 13.57

SCI Engineered Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCI Engineered Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. It serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

