Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$73.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.9%

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$55.40 and a twelve month high of C$70.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.53.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.53%.The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.6809091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, insider Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$598,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,197,742 shares in the company, valued at C$490,470,903.86. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,508,428. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Further Reading

