Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.45.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $465.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,279,000 after acquiring an additional 309,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,386,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,687,000 after buying an additional 322,582 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,807,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

