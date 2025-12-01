Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$177.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$177.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$183.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$170.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$139.50 and a 1 year high of C$194.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$173.86.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

