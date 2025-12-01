Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives $97.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.1667.

A number of research firms recently commented on AX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The company had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23 shares in the company, valued at $2,073.22. This trade represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 276,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 198.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 275,191 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $13,401,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $9,639,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.