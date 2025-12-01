Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $85.00

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 7.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. Century Communities has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

