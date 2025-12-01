Barclays Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $242.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $246.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $206.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 415,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $92,241,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,408 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.