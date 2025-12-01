Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives $190.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,993,096.48. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James Ronald Dail sold 167 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $28,538.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,495.13. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $3,872,885. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $164.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.10. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

