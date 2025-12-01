Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price target on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

