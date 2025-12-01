Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mechanics Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mechanics Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Mechanics Bancorp Stock Up 1.3%

Institutional Trading of Mechanics Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ MCHB opened at $15.54 on Friday. Mechanics Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechanics Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,851,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter worth $14,043,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter worth $13,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter worth $13,128,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechanics Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $12,051,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechanics Bancorp Company Profile

