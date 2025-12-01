Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 20.04%. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 246.81%.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,335,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth $39,554,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $28,127,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,603 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,640.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,583 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

