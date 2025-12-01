Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Raised to $7.30

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.88 to $7.30 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GT. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,950,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,070,000 after buying an additional 1,130,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,381,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,988,000 after acquiring an additional 110,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,457,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 816,703 shares during the period. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $106,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

