Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intergroup currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Intergroup Stock Performance

Shares of INTG opened at $30.58 on Friday. Intergroup has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intergroup

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intergroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

