Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5%

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

