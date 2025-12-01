Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $99,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,037,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,935. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,760. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 210,875 shares of company stock worth $4,017,263 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.