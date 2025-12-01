HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 137.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,221,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,554,000 after buying an additional 14,606,422 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,890 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 105.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,196,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313,645 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,884,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

