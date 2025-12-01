UBS Group Cuts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $320.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.84.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:FLUT opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $189.33 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average of $265.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

