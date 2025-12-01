Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.24. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS. Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.22-1.32 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $250,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 27.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $330,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

