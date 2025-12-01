ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $9.70 price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.65). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

