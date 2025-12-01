OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

OR Royalties Price Performance

NYSE OR opened at $34.80 on Friday. OR Royalties has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OR Royalties will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OR Royalties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in OR Royalties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,020,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 20.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,561,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,686,000 after buying an additional 2,650,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,679,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,776,000 after buying an additional 233,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 39.2% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,543,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,124,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OR Royalties by 116.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,790,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,181,000 after buying an additional 2,574,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

