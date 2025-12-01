Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.31 and a 200-day moving average of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

