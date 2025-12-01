Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Liberty Global has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 56,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

