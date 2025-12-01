LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMFA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised LM Funding America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LM Funding America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

LMFA stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. LM Funding America has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 83.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LM Funding America will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMFA. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,608,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the third quarter worth about $728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in LM Funding America by 28.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 397,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 87,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LM Funding America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

