PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $123.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $99,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,768.32. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $1,078,987.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,210.84. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,968. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,825,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 5.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

