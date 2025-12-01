Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Vince in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Vince Trading Up 2.0%
Vince Company Profile
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men’s products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
